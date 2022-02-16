Glover leads Samford against VMI after 23-point showing

VMI Keydets (15-11, 8-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 6-7 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

VMI Keydets (15-11, 8-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 6-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the VMI Keydets after Ques Glover scored 23 points in Samford’s 77-73 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 at home. Samford is eighth in the SoCon with 13.1 assists per game led by Glover averaging 4.2.

The Keydets are 8-6 in SoCon play. VMI is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Keydets won the last matchup 99-80 on Jan. 21. Kamdyn Curfman scored 23 points to help lead the Keydets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Glover is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Curfman averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jake Stephens is averaging 16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.