Glover leads Samford against Furman after 26-point game

Furman Paladins (19-10, 11-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (19-9, 9-7 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Furman Paladins (19-10, 11-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (19-9, 9-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the Furman Paladins after Ques Glover scored 26 points in Samford’s 76-74 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 in home games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Paladins are 11-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman is seventh in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 6.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won 81-49 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Mike Bothwell led the Paladins with 18 points, and Jaden Campbell led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is averaging 19.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Slawson is averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Paladins. Alex Hunter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

