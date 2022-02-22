CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Glover leads Samford against…

Glover leads Samford against Furman after 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Furman Paladins (19-10, 11-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (19-9, 9-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the Furman Paladins after Ques Glover scored 26 points in Samford’s 76-74 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 in home games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Paladins are 11-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman is seventh in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 6.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won 81-49 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Mike Bothwell led the Paladins with 18 points, and Jaden Campbell led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is averaging 19.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Slawson is averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Paladins. Alex Hunter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up