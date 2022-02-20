CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Glover leads Samford against Citadel after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Citadel Bulldogs (11-14, 5-10 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-9, 8-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford’s 55-49 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 11-2 at home. Samford has a 6-3 record in one-possession games.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 5-10 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SoCon play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 107-93 on Feb. 5. Glover scored 30 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is averaging 19 points and 4.4 assists for the Samford Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jason Roche averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Citadel Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Hayden Brown is averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

