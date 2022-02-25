CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Glover leads Samford against Chattanooga after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Samford Bulldogs (20-9, 10-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (23-7, 13-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Ques Glover scored 22 points in Samford’s 83-75 win over the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs have gone 11-3 at home. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Silvio De Sousa averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 7-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 80-72 on Feb. 3. Glover scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jean-Baptiste is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 14.8 points. Malachi Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Glover is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

