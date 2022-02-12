OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Glover carries Samford over East Tennessee State 77-73

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:16 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ques Glover had 23 points and made a layup with 15 seconds left to help Samford fend off East Tennessee State 77-73 on Saturday.

Jaden Campbell and Jermaine Marshall scored 15 apiece and Marshall added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-7 Southern Conference). Logan Dye had 14 points.

Jordan King had 19 points to top the Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9). Ledarrius Brewer added 12 points. David Sloan had 11 points and six assists.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Samford 88-85 on Jan. 15.

