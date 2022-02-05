OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Glasper scores 34 to lead UIW past New Orleans 78-70

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:59 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert ‘Glasper scored a career-high 34 points and Incarnate Word beat New Orleans 78-70 on Saturday to end its six-game losing streak.

Brandon Swaby had 19 points and nine rebounds and Charlie Yoder grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

Derek St. Hilaire had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers (13-9, 8-2), whose nine-game win streak ended.

Troy Green added 19 points and nine rebounds and Kmani Doughty scored 11 for New Orleans.

