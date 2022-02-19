CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Glasper leads Incarnate Word past SE Louisiana 92-84

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:54 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert Glasper had 29 points to power Incarnate Word to a 92-84 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Charlie Yoder added 25 points and 10 rebouds for the Cardinals (6-22, 3-11 Southland Conference). Josh Morgan had 10 points.

UIW totaled 54 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Keon Clergeot had 20 points for the Lions (15-13, 10-4). Gus Okafor added 19 points. Jalyn Hinton had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals evened the season series against the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana defeated UIW 78-68 on Jan. 29.

