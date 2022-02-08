OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Givance leads Evansville over Indiana State 65-56

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 9:56 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance posted 19 points as Evansville topped Indiana State 65-56 on Tuesday night.

Antoine Smith Jr. had 10 points for Evansville (6-16, 2-9 Missouri Valley Conference).

Cameron Henry had 15 points for the Sycamores (9-14, 2-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Cooper Neese and Kailex Stephens each had 12 points.

