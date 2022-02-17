OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Gilyard leads UMKC against North Dakota after 29-point showing

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 1:22 AM

UMKC Kangaroos (16-10, 9-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-21, 2-12 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -4.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Evan Gilyard scored 29 points in UMKC’s 91-86 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-7 on their home court. North Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 12.3 assists per game led by Bentiu Panoam averaging 2.0.

The Kangaroos are 9-5 in Summit play. UMKC has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Kangaroos won the last meeting 79-74 on Jan. 23. Gilyard scored 30 points to help lead the Kangaroos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Bruns is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Panoam is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Gilyard is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Kangaroos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

