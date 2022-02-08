Gilyard leads Richmond against George Mason after 23-point game

Richmond Spiders (16-8, 7-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-10, 4-4 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the George Mason Patriots after Jacob Gilyard scored 23 points in Richmond’s 62-59 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Patriots have gone 8-2 in home games. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.2 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Spiders are 7-4 in conference play. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Spiders won the last meeting 62-59 on Feb. 8. Gilyard scored 23 points to help lead the Spiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Gaines is averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Burton is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Gilyard is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

