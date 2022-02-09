Gilyard leads Richmond against George Mason after 23-point game

Richmond Spiders (16-8, 7-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-10, 4-4 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Richmond Spiders (16-8, 7-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-10, 4-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the George Mason Patriots after Jacob Gilyard scored 23 points in Richmond’s 62-59 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Patriots are 8-2 on their home court. George Mason has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spiders have gone 7-4 against A-10 opponents. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Spiders won 62-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Gilyard led the Spiders with 23 points, and Davonte Gaines led the Patriots with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Burton is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Gilyard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.