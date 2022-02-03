OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Gilyard II lifts Kansas…

Gilyard II lifts Kansas City past St. Thomas (MN) 81-72

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had 23 points as Kansas City beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-72 on Thursday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas City (14-9, 7-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Arkel Lamar added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Parker Bjorklund scored a season-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Tommies (8-13, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Anders Nelson added 23 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up