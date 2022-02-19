CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Gilyard II lifts Kansas City past North Dakota St. 85-71

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:44 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II matched his career high with 33 points as Kansas City beat North Dakota State 85-71 on Saturday.

Gilyard II made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Arkel Lamar tied a career high with 24 points and had seven rebounds for Kansas City (18-10, 11-5 Summit League). Josiah Allick added 19 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had six rebounds.

Sam Griesel had 21 points for the Bison (20-9, 12-5), whose six-game win streak ended. Rocky Kreuser added 12 points and nine rebounds. Grant Nelson had three blocks.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Kansas City defeated North Dakota State 80-77 on Jan. 20.

