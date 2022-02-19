OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Gilmore scores 19 to lift W. Carolina over Mercer 69-65

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 5:28 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marlow Gilmore registered 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Western Carolina narrowly defeated Mercer 69-65 on Saturday.

Gilmore hit 9 of 11 shots.

Marvin Price had 16 points for Western Carolina (10-19, 4-12 Southern Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Vonterius Woolbright added 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (15-14, 8-8). Felipe Haase added 16 points.

The Catamounts leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated Western Carolina 72-64 on Jan. 22.

