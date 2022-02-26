CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Gilmore leads W. Carolina over VMI 82-73

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:13 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marlow Gilmore had 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Western Carolina beat VMI 82-73 on Saturday night.

Gilmore made 12 of 13 shots. Cam Bacote added 23 points and seven assists for Western Carolina (11-20, 5-13 Southern Conference). Nick Robinson had 12 points and six rebounds Marvin Price added 11 points.

Trey Bonham had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (16-14, 9-9). Kamdyn Curfman added 12 points. Honor Huff had 11 points.

