Gibson scores 30 as Oklahoma topples No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 30 points and Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 on Wednesday night.

Gibson shot 8 of 11 on 3-pointers to help the Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) stop a three-game skid and halt Texas Tech’s three-game winning streak.

Elijah Harkless added 13 points and Jordan Goldwire had 10 for Oklahoma in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4) got 12 points from Kevin McCullar, and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 11.

Gibson’s long-range shooting sparked the Sooners early. The transfer from North Texas had 13 points by halftime, but Oklahoma still trailed by five going into the locker room.

The Red Raiders scored more than half their points in the paint but lacked the pace on offense to maintain their advantage, shooting just 2 of 17 from 3-point territory. Texas Tech shot 39.6% from the floor overall, while Oklahoma finished at 48.9%.

The Sooners scored 45 points in the second half to win their first game against the Red Raiders since Feb. 25, 2020, and claim the program’s fourth victory over a ranked team this season.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders missed an opportunity to better their Big 12 regular-season championship odds after first-place Kansas lost at Texas on Monday. The Red Raiders are tied with Texas for third, 1 1/2 games behind the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma: It was a big win for the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament hopes. They entered with a NET ranking of 48 and can improve their resume with three ranked opponents on deck in the next four games.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Plays at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday.

