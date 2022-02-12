SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Gibson leads Oklahoma against No. 8 Kansas after 30-point showing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Oklahoma Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -10.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma visits the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks after Umoja Gibson scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 70-55 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks are 11-1 on their home court. Kansas scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Sooners have gone 4-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is sixth in the Big 12 allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won 67-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 16 points, and Jordan Goldwire led the Sooners with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Goldwire is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Gibson is averaging 8.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

