Gibbs carries Jacksonville St. past Bellarmine 82-67

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 9:27 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 22 points as Jacksonville State topped Bellarmine 82-67 on Sunday night. Darian Adams added 21 points for the Gamecocks.

Jalen Finch had 17 points and six assists for Jacksonville State (18-9, 11-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demaree King added 11 points.

CJ Fleming scored a career-high 26 points for the Knights (16-12, 10-4). Ethan Claycomb added 13 points. Juston Betz had seven rebounds.

Jacksonville State also defeated Bellarmine 65-60 on Jan. 24.

