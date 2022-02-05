Gholston leads Milwaukee against Cleveland State after 22-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (7-16, 5-9 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-5, 11-2 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-16, 5-9 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-5, 11-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland State Vikings after DeAndre Gholston scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 70-60 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 12-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 5-9 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Vikings and Panthers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is averaging 15.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Gholston is averaging 15.4 points for the Panthers. Josh Thomas is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

