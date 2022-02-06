OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Gholston leads Milwaukee against…

Gholston leads Milwaukee against Cleveland State after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Panthers (7-16, 5-9 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-5, 11-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -10; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland State Vikings after DeAndre Gholston scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 70-60 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 12-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 5-9 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up