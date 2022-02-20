OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Gholston and the Milwaukee Panthers host conference foe Purdue Fort Wayne

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-10, 12-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-19, 7-12 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -4; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Purdue Fort Wayne in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Panthers are 6-8 on their home court. Milwaukee is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Mastodons are 12-6 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon shooting 36.5% from downtown. RJ Ogom paces the Mastodons shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last matchup 70-60 on Feb. 5. Jalon Pipkins scored 15 points to help lead the Mastodons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Gholston is shooting 35.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Donovan Newby is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jarred Godfrey is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Mastodons. Pipkins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

