Georgia visits LSU following Eason’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Tari Eason scored 23 points in LSU’s 69-65 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 in home games. LSU is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-11 in SEC play. Georgia averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Pinson is averaging nine points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Eason is averaging 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for LSU.

Aaron Cook is averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

