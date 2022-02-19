Georgia Tech visits Pittsburgh for conference showdown

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on Pittsburgh in ACC action Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 8-8 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-11 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC shooting 35.8% from deep. Jalon Moore paces the Yellow Jackets shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Michael Devoe is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

