OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Georgia Tech faces Pittsburgh,…

Georgia Tech faces Pittsburgh, aims to stop 3-game slide

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Pittsburgh.

The Panthers have gone 8-8 in home games. Pittsburgh is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-11 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is averaging 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Michael Devoe is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up