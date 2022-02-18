Georgia Tech faces Pittsburgh, aims to stop 3-game slide

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Pittsburgh.

The Panthers have gone 8-8 in home games. Pittsburgh is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-11 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is averaging 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Michael Devoe is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

