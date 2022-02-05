Georgia Tech faces Clemson following Devoe’s 30-point performance

Clemson Tigers (12-9, 4-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 2-8 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (12-9, 4-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 2-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Clemson Tigers after Michael Devoe scored 30 points in Georgia Tech’s 81-66 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-7 at home. Georgia Tech is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Clemson is fifth in the ACC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by David Collins averaging 5.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devoe is averaging 18.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11 points. PJ Hall is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.