CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » Georgia State plays Georgia…

Georgia State plays Georgia Southern after Williams’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia State Panthers (12-10, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-13, 4-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -4; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Kane Williams scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 79-63 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 6-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 79-63 on Feb. 18. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah McCadden is averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is averaging 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Corey Allen is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up