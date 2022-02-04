OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Georgia State faces South…

Georgia State faces South Alabama, aims to end home skid

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Alabama Jaguars (15-7, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-10, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays South Alabama looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Panthers are 4-4 in home games. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Jaguars are 5-4 in conference games. South Alabama has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Jaguars won the last meeting 74-65 on Jan. 14. Charles Manning Jr. scored 20 points to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Corey Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

Manning is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kayo Goncalves is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up