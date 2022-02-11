Georgia Southern visits Coastal Carolina following Cole’s 20-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-10, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-10, 4-7 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-10, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-10, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Vince Cole scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 61-50 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers are 9-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 6.1.

The Eagles are 4-7 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Chanticleers won the last meeting 76-72 on Jan. 21. Mostafa scored 19 points points to help lead the Chanticleers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Mostafa is averaging 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Elijah McCadden is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.