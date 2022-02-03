OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Georgia Southern tops South…

Georgia Southern tops South Alabama 58-57

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis and Cam Bryant scored 10 points apiece and Kaden Archie made a basket with 19 seconds left to lift Georgia Southern to a 58-57 win over South Alabama on Thursday night.

Archie finished with seven points and Andrei Savrasov added nine points and eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (11-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Jay Jay Chandler had 15 points for South Alabama (15-7, 5-4). Javon Franklin added 13 points — including nine in the final 5 minutes — and eight rebounds.

Tyrell Jones drove the left side of the lane and then dropped a pass to Franklin for a contested two-hand dunk to give the Jaguars a one-point lead with 47 seconds left but Archie got into the paint and, with the shot clock winding down, hung in the air before banking home the go-ahead bucket with 19 seconds remaining.

South Alabama trailed by 15 early in the second half before Jones converted a three-point play — his only points of the game — with 16 minutes left to spark an 18-5 run that trimmed its deficit to 48-46 midway through the period. Franklin scored the final nine points in an 11-3 spurt, capped by his dunk that made it 57-56 and gave the Jaguars their first lead of the game.

South Alabama, which beat Georgia Southern 73-67 on Jan. 15., split the season series with the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up