Georgia Southern takes on conference rival Troy

Troy Trojans (15-7, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (15-7, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-9, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah McCadden and the Georgia Southern Eagles host Efe Odigie and the Troy Trojans.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans have gone 6-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 0.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCadden is averaging 11.7 points for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Duke Deen is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.5 points. Odigie is averaging 11.5 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.