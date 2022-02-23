CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana…

Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana following Julien’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-14, 4-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Kobe Julien scored 26 points in Louisiana’s 79-74 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Eagles are 6-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 5.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Eagles won the last matchup 66-65 on Jan. 30. Elijah McCadden scored 21 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCadden is averaging 11.5 points for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Brown is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Julien is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up