Georgia Southern faces UL Monroe on 3-game home slide

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-16, 5-12 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-15, 4-11 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory against UL Monroe.

The Eagles are 6-5 on their home court. Georgia Southern is eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 3.5.

The Warhawks have gone 5-12 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 50-45 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Cam Bryant led the Eagles with 12 points, and Russell Harrison led the Warhawks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah McCadden is shooting 49.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Eagles. Savrasov is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Elijah Gonzales is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Andre Jones is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.