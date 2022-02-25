CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Georgia Southern faces UL Monroe, looks to stop home slide

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:22 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-16, 5-12 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-15, 4-11 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays UL Monroe looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Eagles have gone 6-5 at home. Georgia Southern is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warhawks are 5-12 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe gives up 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Eagles won the last matchup 50-45 on Jan. 28. Cam Bryant scored 12 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.7 points. Andrei Savrasov is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Elijah Gonzales is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Andre Jones is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

