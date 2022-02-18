OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Georgia plays Ole Miss…

Georgia plays Ole Miss following Oquendo’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ole Miss Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Ole Miss Rebels after Kario Oquendo scored 26 points in Georgia’s 84-65 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-10 at home. Georgia has a 5-19 record against opponents over .500.

The Rebels are 3-10 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from downtown. Matthew Murrell paces the Rebels shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo is averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Murrell is averaging 11.2 points for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up