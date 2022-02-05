Georgia hosts No. 1 Auburn after Green’s 23-point outing

Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-16, 1-8 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-16, 1-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 100-81 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs are 6-8 on their home court. Georgia allows 77.4 points and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-0 in SEC play. Auburn is eighth in the SEC allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 83-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Walker Kessler led the Tigers with 15 points, and Christian Wright led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kario Oquendo is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jabari Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 8.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

