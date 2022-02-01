Georgia faces Arkansas in conference showdown

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kario…

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kario Oquendo and the Georgia Bulldogs host JD Notae and the Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC play.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-7 in home games. Georgia is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Razorbacks are 5-3 in conference games. Arkansas ranks third in the SEC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylin Williams averaging 7.6.

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Notae is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Razorbacks. Williams is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

