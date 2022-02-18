Georgetown visits No. 10 Villanova after Gillespie’s 33-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Collin Gillespie scored 33 points in Villanova’s 89-84 win against the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Villanova has an 18-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Hoyas are 0-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is second in the Big East with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 8.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 85-74 on Jan. 22. Gillespie scored 28 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Mohammed is averaging 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hoyas. Don Carey is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 67.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

