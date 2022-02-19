CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Georgetown visits No. 10 Villanova after Gillespie’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -20; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Collin Gillespie scored 33 points in Villanova’s 89-84 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 at home. Villanova has an 18-6 record against teams over .500.

The Hoyas are 0-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 85-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Gillespie led the Wildcats with 28 points, and Collin Holloway led the Hoyas with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Aminu Mohammed is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 67.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

