Georgetown visits Marquette after Lewis’ 27-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Justin Lewis scored 27 points in Marquette’s 85-79 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 10-3 on their home court. Marquette is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoyas are 0-13 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East shooting 35.3% from downtown. Don Carey leads the Hoyas shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 92-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the Golden Eagles with 22 points, and Collin Holloway led the Hoyas with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Darryl Morsell is shooting 44.4% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Aminu Mohammed is averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.