OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Georgetown visits DePaul following…

Georgetown visits DePaul following McCauley’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 0-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 2-9 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points in DePaul’s 69-65 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons have gone 8-5 at home. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Hoyas are 0-10 against Big East opponents. Georgetown averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The Blue Demons and Hoyas match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging one made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Aminu Mohammed is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 65.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up