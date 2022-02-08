Georgetown visits DePaul following McCauley’s 21-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 0-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 2-9 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 0-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 2-9 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points in DePaul’s 69-65 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons have gone 8-5 at home. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Hoyas are 0-10 against Big East opponents. Georgetown averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The Blue Demons and Hoyas match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging one made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Aminu Mohammed is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 65.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

