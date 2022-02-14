Georgetown visits Creighton following Hawkins’ 30-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 0-12 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 7-5 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 0-12 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 7-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Ryan Hawkins scored 30 points in Creighton’s 80-66 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bluejays are 8-3 in home games. Creighton leads the Big East with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hawkins averaging 5.6.

The Hoyas are 0-12 against conference opponents. Georgetown is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Bluejays won the last meeting 80-66 on Feb. 12. Hawkins scored 30 points points to help lead the Bluejays to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Dante Harris is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 67.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.