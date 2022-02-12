SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Georgetown plays Creighton after Rice’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 6-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-16, 0-11 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Kaiden Rice scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 82-74 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Hoyas have gone 6-8 in home games. Georgetown is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bluejays are 6-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Aminu Mohammed is shooting 39.0% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

Ryan Hawkins is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

