OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Georgetown hosts Creighton following…

Georgetown hosts Creighton following Rice’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 6-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-16, 0-11 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Kaiden Rice scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 82-74 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Hoyas have gone 6-8 at home. Georgetown is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bluejays are 6-5 in Big East play. Creighton averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hoyas and Bluejays face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Harris is averaging 10.1 points and four assists for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Ryan Hawkins is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up