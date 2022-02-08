George Washington visits UMass after Weeks’ 30-point game

George Washington Colonials (8-13, 4-5 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-11, 3-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Colonials (8-13, 4-5 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-11, 3-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the George Washington Colonials after T.J. Weeks scored 30 points in UMass’ 78-67 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Minutemen are 7-3 on their home court. UMass is sixth in the A-10 with 13.8 assists per game led by Noah Fernandes averaging 4.5.

The Colonials have gone 4-5 against A-10 opponents. George Washington allows 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Minutemen and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernandes is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

James Bishop is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

