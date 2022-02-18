George Washington plays Rhode Island after Bamisile’s 21-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (10-14, 6-6 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (10-14, 6-6 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Joe Bamisile scored 21 points in George Washington’s 73-52 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Colonials have gone 6-4 in home games. George Washington has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 4-8 in conference play. Rhode Island is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Colonials won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 22. James Bishop scored 15 points points to help lead the Colonials to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 17.3 points for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Makhi Mitchell is averaging 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Rams. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.