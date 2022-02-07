OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » George Mason visits Richmond…

George Mason visits Richmond following Burton’s 36-point game

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Mason Patriots (11-9, 4-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (15-8, 6-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the George Mason Patriots after Tyler Burton scored 36 points in Richmond’s 71-61 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders are 8-3 in home games. Richmond averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Patriots are 4-3 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 shooting 37.9% from deep. Blake Buchanan leads the Patriots shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Spiders and Patriots square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 17 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Josh Oduro is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up