George Mason Patriots face the Saint Louis Billikens on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (14-6, 5-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-7, 4-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Patriots take on Saint Louis.

The Patriots are 8-1 in home games. George Mason is eighth in the A-10 in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Davonte Gaines leads the Patriots with 8.2 boards.

The Billikens are 5-2 in conference games. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 4.8.

The Patriots and Billikens square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is shooting 57.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 18.1 points for the Billikens. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

