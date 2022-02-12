George Mason faces VCU following Schwartz’s 24-point game

VCU Rams (15-7, 8-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-10, 5-4 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VCU Rams (15-7, 8-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-10, 5-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the VCU Rams after D’Shawn Schwartz scored 24 points in George Mason’s 87-84 overtime victory over the Richmond Spiders.

The Patriots have gone 9-2 at home. George Mason has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 8-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Patriots. Schwartz is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Vince Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.