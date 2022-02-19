CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Gates scores 24 to…

Gates scores 24 to carry Holy Cross over Navy 55-50

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Holy Cross narrowly defeated Navy 55-50 on Saturday.

Bo Montgomery had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Holy Cross (9-18, 7-8 Patriot League). Kyrell Luc added seven assists.

The Midshipmen’s 26.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Holy Cross opponent this season.

Tyler Nelson had 15 points for the Midshipmen (18-9, 11-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Greg Summers added six rebounds.

John Carter Jr., who led the Midshipmen in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

The Crusaders leveled the season series against the Midshipmen. Navy defeated Holy Cross 70-56 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up