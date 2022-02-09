Gates scores 23 to lift Holy Cross over Loyola (MD) 68-64

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 23 points as Holy Cross slipped past Loyola (MD) 68-64 on Wednesday night.…

Listen now to WTOP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 23 points as Holy Cross slipped past Loyola (MD) 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Gates hit a go-ahead layup with 60 seconds remaining to put the Crusaders (7-16, 5-6 Patriot League) up 64-62 and Kyrell Luc made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to preserve the victory. Luc finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery added 13 points.

Cam Spencer had 27 points for the Greyhounds (13-11, 7-6). Veljko Ilic added 11 points and Kenneth Jones scored 10.

The Crusaders evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (MD) defeated Holy Cross 79-70 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.