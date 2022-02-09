OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Gates scores 23 to…

Gates scores 23 to lift Holy Cross over Loyola (MD) 68-64

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 23 points as Holy Cross slipped past Loyola (MD) 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Gates hit a go-ahead layup with 60 seconds remaining to put the Crusaders (7-16, 5-6 Patriot League) up 64-62 and Kyrell Luc made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to preserve the victory. Luc finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery added 13 points.

Cam Spencer had 27 points for the Greyhounds (13-11, 7-6). Veljko Ilic added 11 points and Kenneth Jones scored 10.

The Crusaders evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (MD) defeated Holy Cross 79-70 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up